Liberalism also faces challenge of populism today, says Pratap Bhanu Mehta

“The end of liberalism is announced very frequently globally. It’s almost like a recurring theme that there is a fundamental infirmity that makes it periodically vulnerable,” Ashoka University Vice Chancellor and Contributing Editor with The Indian Express Pratap Bhanu Mehta said on Monday.

Delivering a speech on ‘The End of Liberalism’, Mehta pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had last week announced the death of liberalism. “His statement raises the question of whether liberalism as a certain kind of normative horizon, which has defined personal institutional and political thinking, has outlived its utility,” he said.

The event was in memory of journalist Vinod Mehta, who died a year ago.

His elder brother, Major General Ashok Mehta (retd) , introduced Pratap Bhanu as “the real Mehta.” The topic was chosen, he said, since Vinod Mehta had a “distinctive liberal trait that we all miss a lot”.

Pratap Bhanu said: “One argument against liberalism is that it has failed because it succeeded. As an insurgent ideology, it was alright, but when it becomes a hegemonic ideology, it fails because everything it touches becomes the opposite of what was intended.”

Giving an example, he said liberalisation of the market has turned into its opposite: commodification. “Similarly, every liberal principle, in the extreme version, becomes the opposite of what was intended,” he said.

Another argument is that it turned into neoliberalism. “The net result of this transformation is the rising inequality, and structures of plutarchy [or plutocracy] and oligarchy that govern us,” he said. Liberalism rests on a fundamental illiberal ground — it does not address who gains membership of a political community, he said. “This is a challenge in every country, with NRC in India, immigration in the US,”

he added. It is also contended that liberalism is failing because it institutionalises the idea that threats to democracy can actually come in the most unexpected forms. “Canonisation of that threat — immigration, social policies — becomes a permanent feature of liberal society,” he said.

While liberalism has to battle all of these fronts simultaneously, it also faces the challenge of populism today, he said. “Populism can entail elements of left or right, but its main claim is that people find the distinction between social inequality worse than economic distinction.”

He compared these five elements to a social movement, saying, “They began in the place where liberals also began — education institutions, family, society.”

“I am not making any prescriptions, but we can deduce that we need to have clarity over our own sense of self and acknowledge the gap between the grim social reality and the high moral aspiration of liberalism,” he said, adding that Vinod Mehta would have said the same.