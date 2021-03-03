LGBT activist held for sexual assault in Goa, released on bail

The victim has alleged that Dureja invited her to her room in a resort in North Goa and assaulted her.

A 28-year-old French woman has accused LGBTQI activist, poet and psychologist Divya Dureja (27) of sexually assaulting her in a resort in North Goa on February 23. Dureja, who was arrested following the woman’s complaint filed at the Pernem Police Station, was released on bail by a local court last week.

According to the victim’s complaint, Dureja kept her in her hotel room for over four-and-a-half hours without her consent and penetrated her with her fingers. North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon said Dureja was arrested based on the victim’s complaint. He said the victim’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, the victim, a yoga trainer, had arrived in Goa in January. The victim has alleged that Dureja invited her to her room in a resort in North Goa and assaulted her.

In the FIR filed at the Pernem Police Station on February 24, Dureja has been charged under Section 354 (criminal assault on woman with the intention of outraging her modesty) and Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

Delhi-based Dureja is an LGBTQI activist, psychologist and poet and has spoken on various platforms in support of the LGBTQI community. Dureja remained unavailable for comment. Messages sent to her by The Indian Express remained unanswered.