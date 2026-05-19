Will hunt down Kashmir drug smugglers even in ‘paataal’: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said police would hunt down drug smugglers even in “paataal” (hell), asserting that narcotics were not only destroying the lives of the youth but also feeding terrorism in the Union Territory. He also said that the administration was working on a comprehensive rehabilitation framework for victims of drug abuse that would provide healthcare as well as job opportunities.

Sinha was speaking at an event in Pulwama ahead of another padayatra under the administration’s ongoing Nasha Mukti Abhiyan. The campaign against drug smuggling and abuse, launched on April 11, has seen padayatras organised across J&K to mobilise civil society in what the administration calls a “war on drugs”. Officials said the initiative has received widespread public support.

The initiative has received widespread public support. (Special Arrangement) The initiative has received widespread public support. (Special Arrangement)

By the time Sinha arrived around 10.30 am, nearly 25,000 people had gathered at the Sports Ground in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. In a district long associated with militancy, the scale and composition of the turnout stood out. Youth, women, academics, businessmen, clerics and public representatives were all visible in large numbers at the government programme.

After cultural performances themed around drug abuse, Sinha said, “Drug smugglers profit by destroying the future of our youth and terror outfits use that money to fuel terrorism and radicalisation in Jammu and Kashmir. Every deal a drug peddler makes not only wrecks a young life but also finances the killing of innocent citizens.”

“When drug smugglers earn money, our youth lose their future and that money arms terrorists against innocents in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“We will hunt you down even in paataal. Our mission is not just arrests but the complete destruction of the narco-terror empire and tearing out the very roots from which this poison spreads,” he said.

Sinha’s padayatra saw participation from politicians belonging to both the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party, alongside senior government officials, clerics from local mosques and members of the public.

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Local PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para, who joined the padayatra, told The Indian Express, “This is a great initiative and we fully support it. Drug abuse has become a huge problem in Kashmir. This sort of engagement will create awareness and help people come out and seek help.”

“More work needs to be done on creating strong rehabilitation infrastructure, but a good beginning has been made.”

Officials said similar padayatras have been organised in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar and other districts. “You should have seen the crowd in Baramulla. It was double this. No government programme ever attracts such enthusiastic participation. It shows how worried people are about the drug problem,” a senior police officer said.

Since April 11, police have arrested over 800 drug smugglers and peddlers across J&K. Recommendations have been made for cancellation of passports of 18 traffickers, while driving licences of 382 traffickers and peddlers have been cancelled. Registration of 386 vehicles has also been cancelled. Authorities have seized 49 immovable properties and demolished 45 properties linked to traffickers.

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The demolition drive has, however, drawn criticism from some political leaders, who have alleged that due process was not being followed. Addressing those concerns, Sinha said, “If you think action has been taken against an innocent person, please inform the IG Kashmir. I assure you, an inquiry will be conducted and if allegations are found to be true, action will be taken against officials.”

Amid rising use of synthetic drugs, authorities have inspected nearly 5,045 drug stores across J&K. Licences of 225 stores have been suspended, 27 cancelled, and FIRs registered against six stores.

Sinha said that since April 11, nearly 3.93 lakh programmes had been organised across J&K, with millions participating through awareness and outreach activities. To strengthen monitoring and rehabilitation at the grassroots, authorities have formed 6,646 village women’s committees and 2,997 youth clubs across the UT. More than 100 calls are being received daily on helplines, while over 52,000 patients have received treatment at addiction treatment facilities so far.