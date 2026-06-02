LG inagurates 15 common facility centres across Ladakh to boost rural livelihoods

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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday dedicated 15 common facility centres (CFCs) across the Union territory to strengthen micro-enterprises, generate livelihood opportunities for women and youth within their own villages and help reduce migration.
He said the CFCs will function as shared workspaces for weavers, spinners, tailors, artisans and women self-help groups (SHGs), providing them with access to modern facilities for producing high-quality products.
“Inaugurated and dedicated to the people, 15 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) across Ladakh, marking a significant step towards building self-reliant villages and empowering rural communities”, the L-G said on X.
Saxena described the initiative as a step towards building self-reliant villages, empowering rural communities and creating sustainable sources of income in the remote areas.
The newly established centres are located at Skurbuchan, Wanla, Saspol, Chuchot, Kharu, Anlay, Koyul, Korzok, Chushul, Phobrang, Sato, Panamik, Diskit, Turtuk and Digger, he said.
The lieutenant governor said that the centres would promote handloom activities, local entrepreneurship and skill development, while creating new avenues of self-employment in rural areas.
He said the initiative is expected to strengthen micro-enterprises, generate livelihood opportunities for women and youth within their own villages and help reduce migration from remote areas by creating sustainable sources of income.
According to him, the CFCs have been envisioned not merely as production units but as hubs of rural development, community participation and economic empowerment.
He said the centres would help preserve Ladakh’s rich handloom heritage while enabling local products to access wider national and international markets, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the rural economy.
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