LG inagurates 15 common facility centres across Ladakh to boost rural livelihoods

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday dedicated 15 common facility centres (CFCs) across the Union territory to strengthen micro-enterprises, generate livelihood opportunities for women and youth within their own villages and help reduce migration.

He said the CFCs will function as shared workspaces for weavers, spinners, tailors, artisans and women self-help groups (SHGs), providing them with access to modern facilities for producing high-quality products.

“Inaugurated and dedicated to the people, 15 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) across Ladakh, marking a significant step towards building self-reliant villages and empowering rural communities”, the L-G said on X.

Saxena described the initiative as a step towards building self-reliant villages, empowering rural communities and creating sustainable sources of income in the remote areas.