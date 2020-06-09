LG gas leak: Probe committee to submit report by June 20

“The design of the styrene storage tanks, temperature monitoring and refrigeration systems, and the preparedness of the officials for emergency was also probed,” an official said. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla) “The design of the styrene storage tanks, temperature monitoring and refrigeration systems, and the preparedness of the officials for emergency was also probed,” an official said. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla)

A high-powered committee, appointed by Andhra Pradesh government to probe the styrene leak at the LG Polymers factory at Visakhapatnam in May that killed 12 people, has completed its probe and will submit its report by June 20, officials said.

Over the last three days, the committee questioned LG Polymers employees and met several victims and families, apart from representatives of political parties, social and civil activists.

“We had very detailed discussions with technical teams from Indian Institute of Petroleum, NDRF and technical experts from several fields. The design of the styrene storage tanks, temperature monitoring and refrigeration systems, and the preparedness of the officials for emergency was also probed,” an official said.

