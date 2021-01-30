Leuva, Kadva Patels meet ahead of local body polls, discuss ways to ‘unify’ two sects

This is possibly the first time that the leaders of the two factions have shared a stage after nearly a decade, sources said.

REPRESENTATIVES OF the Leuva and Kadva sects of the Patidar community met at Unjha in Mehsana district Saturday to discuss their presence in political, social and educational fields and to “unify” the two sects that have traditionally revered different deities and observed separate social customs.

The meeting comes ahead of the elections to the municipal corporations, nagar palikas, taluka panchayat and district panchayats, scheduled to be held end February.

Khodaldham Trust president Naresh Patel and Umiyadham Trust president Manibhai Patel presided over the meeting that was attended by around 150 people from both the communities. This is possibly the first time that the leaders of the two factions have shared a stage after nearly a decade, sources said.

Naresh Patel, who is the Leuva Patel (or Patidar) community leader, said, “The Patidars are found in all sectors and in each and every village. There is no industry left without Patidars, but there is something lacking in our community and that is unity.”

The community’s presence, however, lacking in two sectors – government jobs and politics, he said.

“When we talk about the government jobs, we wish that an officer should be a Patidar boy or girl. And in politics, we wish that our community person(s) should be there from sarpanch to members of parliament (MP). Today we are lacking in both these sectors and to discuss what steps should be taken to fill it, this meeting has been organised between both the communities. Time has come to unite both these communities and work together… I appeal to the youths of both the communities to come forward and work (toward this) and we will support them. The work should be for the betterment of the Patidar community,” Naresh Patel added.

Octogenarian Manibhai Patel, the Kadva Patel community leader, said “I wish that Nareshbhai Patel and Khodaldham trustees visit our place and we visit theirs regularly. This will lead to a strong bond between both the communities. For that we should meet regularly and discuss issues where our communities are lacking and what is needed. I want to ask the Patidar community: what did we have 75 years ago? We did not even have enough money to pay the taxes of agricultural land. We were doing work by mortgaging our homes and land. The community that lived in such circumstances is now living in bungalows and driving cars. These things have not come from the sky… The Patidar community is now moving towards the direction of change. Our community is spread all over the world. With such meetings, we will work out on where both the communities are lacking.”

The meeting was attended by industrialists, educationalist, and social workers from Leuva and Kadva sects. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS) convenors Alpesh Katheriya and Dharmik Malaviya, and Sardar Patel Group (SPG) president Lalji Patel were among the others present at the event.