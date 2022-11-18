scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Letter threatens bomb blasts in Indore if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at city stadium; probe launched

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, he said, adding that they suspect that it was a hoax threat.

State Congress Secretary Nilabh Shukla demanded a probe into the letter and said security arrangements need to be beefed up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (PTI Photo)

A shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium on November 28, prompting the police to launch investigation, an official said on Friday.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, he said, adding that they suspect that it was a hoax threat.

Talking to PTI, Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said, “A sweet-snacks shop in Juni area of the city has received a letter on Thursday evening, which says that if the participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra stay at the Khalsa stadium, bomb blasts could be carried out in the city.” The anonymous letter does not directly speak about targeting Gandhi using the bomb, he added.

A first information report (FIR) under section 507 (criminal intimidation by unknown person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this connection.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

“We have started an investigation into the threat letter. However, we suspect that this act was done by some mischievous elements,” Mishra said.

State Congress Secretary Nilabh Shukla demanded a probe into the letter and said security arrangements need to be beefed up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The foot march, which is currently in Maharashtra, will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 02:07:48 pm
Next Story

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam film mints Rs 500 crore in 50 days, Vikram says ‘tell me this is not a dream’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement