scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Letter taking responsibility for car near Ambani’s house seems to be a hoax: police

The letter, posted on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, also demanded payment in crypto currency and provided a link to a webpage for depositing it.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
March 3, 2021 9:02:47 am
Mukesh Ambani, Car near Ambani's house, Ambani's house, Police on car near Ambani's house, India new,s Indian expressThe car outside the Ambanis' residence. (Express Photo)

A letter in the name of `Jaish Ul Hind’ claiming responsibility for parking a vehicle with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house here appears to be a hoax, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday.

The letter, posted on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, also demanded payment in crypto currency and provided a link to a webpage for depositing it.

On the same evening, another letter posted by a group claiming to be the `real’ Jaish Ul Hind said it had not posted the first message and it had nothing to do with the car found near Ambani’s house.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch during their probe found that the link in first letter did not lead to any webpage.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Investigators suspect that the letter was merely a prank, a senior police official said.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near ‘Antilia’, the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement