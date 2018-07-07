Follow Us:
Letter seeking explanation for travel expenses: Odisha chief secy apologises to Governor

The letter from the general administration and public grievance (GA & PG) department, under the purview of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, mentioned two separate invoices — one for a chartered jet used for a round trip to Delhi and a helicopter to visit Sirsa last month.

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneswar | Published: July 7, 2018 1:54:29 am
Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Friday met Governor Ganeshi Lal to apologise for the letter from the state government seeking an explanation from Raj Bhawan for travel expenses of around Rs 46 lakh incurred on a trip to Haryana.

The letter from the general administration and public grievance (GA & PG) department, under the purview of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, mentioned two separate invoices — one for a chartered jet used for a round trip to Delhi and a helicopter to visit Sirsa last month.

A press release from the state government’s Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department on Friday stated: He (Padhi) expressed his deep regrets at the manner in which the letter was issued to the Governor’s office regarding the use of aircraft and said that stringent action would be taken against all responsible for this miscommunication”. The press release added that the trip “had already been approved by the state government”.

