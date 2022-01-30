A Letter From Kalyan, Maharashtra: Minimum City

This is Cruzmuthu Sathyaseelan’s story.

A tailor in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, Sathyaseelan decided to find work in Mumbai. The 21-year-old Class 9 dropout had heard of the city where many went to build their lives. Moreover, he was in love with a girl from outside his community, a relationship his father, a mill worker, didn’t approve of.

That was in 1995. After almost three decades of struggles and some triumphs, Sathyaseelan, now 49, finds himself in a seemingly inescapable debt trap, his Mumbai dream now further away, with the pandemic and the multiple lockdowns proving to be the last straw.

Sathyaseelan’s story is illustrative of what a recent survey found: that the poorest section of Indian households took the hardest hit from the pandemic. According to the survey by the Mumbai-based think-tank People’s Research on India’s Consumer Economy, the annual income of the poorest 20% , that had been constantly rising since 1995 or liberalisation, plunged 53% in the pandemic year 2020-21 compared to 2015-16, even as the richest 20% saw their incomes grow 39% in the same period. The survey, covering 2,42,000 households, also revealed that the pandemic hit the urban poor the most, eroding the household income of many like Sathyaseelan.

After he landed in Mumbai, Sathyaseelan found a tailoring job in Chembur. However, after a few months he began looking for a way out as he did not like the filthy living conditions of the workers. He heard about Navi Mumbai, a satellite city within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, that was more spacious. Filled with new hope in a new city, he left for Navi Mumbai and soon found work in Vashi’s Sector 17, a commercial hub where several garment shops had mushroomed.

“My workplace was a sewing machine outside one such shop. I did alterations. I saved money and got my partner Jeya to Mumbai. We got married, rented a room and apart from my job, started a laundry service,” says Sathyaseelan. They would earn around Rs 10,000 a month, he says.

Better days followed. Sathyaseelan was soon “promoted” — first to salesperson and then store manager. “I bought a one-bedroom house taking a bank loan of around Rs 8 lakh and hired a space to for the laundry,” he says. Their two sons, Allen and Aryan, now 22 and 18, were born in 1999 and 2003.

After being away from home for over a decade, around 2009, Sathyaseelan thought of starting a business in Nagercoil. He sold his house and returned with plans to open a garment store. “I went there with a lot of hope. I knew how a shop should be managed, how to handle staff. But the shop didn’t take off. A redevelopment project cut off access to my shop. I began running into losses. In 2011, I returned to Mumbai,” he says.

Till 2020, he picked up the pieces of his life. He took a room on rent for Rs 10,000 and took back the laundry he had handed over to a friend. The couple also briefly sold vegetables. When the laundry started bringing in Rs 30,000 a month, they thought their woes were over. “But in 2019, the landlord increased the rent. I began borrowing money to meet expenses,” Sathyaseelan says.

Then came the pandemic, followed by the lockdown. “Since people weren’t going out, there were no clothes for ironing or washing. Our income fell to zero. We requested the landlord to delay the rent, but he refused. We hung on for a few months and then, when he gave us an ultimatum, we left,” Sathyaseelan says, adding that by the end of 2020, he had no option but to leave his rented space and the shop.

“Until then, I had kept hoping I would put our lives back on track, but my debts kept mounting,” he says. He even sold the only property he owned back home in Nagercoil, a house he had bought for Rs 25 lakh.

Now Sathyaseelan lives in Kalyan, on Mumbai’s outskirts. Here, he has bought a small one-room house for Rs 12 lakh and a shop space for Rs 12 lakh, from where he runs a smaller laundry-cum-grocery shop. Jeya works as an assistant to a doctor, earning Rs 2,500 a month. The earnings at the laundry are less than Rs 200 a day, and Sathyaseelan’s debt now stands at Rs 7 lakh.

While the elder son now has a job at an insurance company, earning Rs 15,000 a month, Sathyaseelan says every rupee saved is put away towards repaying the debt. His younger son had to drop out from school due to learning disabilities.

“I have no option but to start again. It is tiring. What could we have done? Banks will not even give us loans. How are we to survive with zero earnings? I wish the government starts some scheme to at least give us loans for our losses,” Sathyaseelan says.

Last month, his son got a passport and is now is looking for job opportunities. “My only hope is that he gets out of here,” he says.