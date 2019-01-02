Letter to Vardhan seeking stricter environmental clearances for Inland waterways

Urging the Centre to “urgently” make prior environmental clearances mandatory and legally binding for inland waterways projects, a group of 50 experts and citizens who have been working on issues related to rivers, waterways and other linked issues wrote to Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.

Advertising

The letter calls out “great arbitrariness” pointing out that the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has initiated the process of environmental clearance for some waterways such as Goa Waterways by issuing Terms of Reference. However, others like Ganga, Brahmaputra and Barak waterways “are being allowed to proceed without requirement of environment clearance.”

The letter comes ahead of the January 31, 2019 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal for MoEF to submit its opinion on whether environmental clearance (EC) with respect to Inland Waterways is required or not. The letter spells out specific reasons as to why such an EC is essential.

“…urge you urgently to make prior environmental clearance mandatory and legally binding for the waterways projects in their entirety, and for each of their components, taken together and separately, by unambiguously bringing them under the ambit of the EIA Notification 2006,” the letter states. “This will set to rest the current uncertainty that has been sought to be created to exempt these waterways from the ambit of environmental clearance, in spite of their serious adverse impacts.”

Advertising

Pointing out that waterways have “huge environmental and social impacts” like dredging the river bed which is a “highly intrusive activity” that can damage the river bed habitats and have severe impacts on the river habitat and ecology, the appeal also seeks amendment to the EIA Notification 2006. This is to include in the Schedule “waterways in their entirety and all components including but not limited to dredging, river training works, river protection works, river ports, river terminals, jetties, operation of barges and vessels in the waterways etc.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported the Centre’s efforts to exempt the Multimodal Terminal that has come up in Ramnagar in Varanasi to evade stricter environmental scrutiny. An RTI application revealed that the Law Ministry’s decision in 2016, leaning in favour of the Shipping Ministry’s administrative knowledge about “ports” and “ harbours” helped the terminal come up on the Ganga without a green nod. The law ministry had said that the terminal does not fall within the definition of port or harbour and may be exempted from prior environment clearance.

Specific to this Ganga waterways project, the letter states: “This exemption has no legal basis, no rationale, no logic and seems to have been done under pressure bypassing extant laws and regulations. This and such kind of exemptions are possible only because of the lack of explicit articulation in EIA Notification 2006 including in Item 7(e). This needs to be addressed through an unambiguous articulation of the need for environmental clearance for all these components and the waterways in their entirety.”

The letter written to Vardhan was endorsed by river activists like Manoj Misra, scientists such as Jagdish Krishnaswamy and Nachiket Kelkar, environmentalists including Nityanand Jayraman and Kanchi Kohli and several forums and alliances working on related issues.