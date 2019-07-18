Toggle Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people to contribute their ideas and suggestions on the 'Open Forum' on his NaMo App. In a tweet, he wrote, "I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Independence Day around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday invited suggestions for his August 15 speech from the public. PM Modi invited people to contribute their ideas and suggestions on the ‘Open Forum’ on his NaMo App.

More than 5,000 people have ‘liked’ PM Modi’s tweet seeking suggestions, while nearly 1,000 users retweeted it. Ideas started pouring in immediately.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first Independence Day speech after coming to power for the second time. In his last speech, PM Modi presented a picture of “rising” India and contrasted it with what he termed as “policy paralysis” during the UPA rule. The PM said also said that he was an ‘impatient agent’ of change.

