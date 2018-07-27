Let us give Imran Khan some time: Omar Abdullah 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s statement about improving ties with India “sounds good” but a lot would depend on his actions. (PTI Photo) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s statement about improving ties with India “sounds good” but a lot would depend on his actions. (PTI Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s statement about improving ties with India “sounds good” but a lot would depend on his actions. Khan, who is eyeing to form the government in Pakistan, had said that his country was willing to improve its ties with India.

Abdullah, who is visiting the city, told reporters, “We have to wait for him (Imran Khan) to swear in … Let us give him some time.”

“In terms of what he (Khan) said yesterday of taking two steps for one step India takes, it sounds good. But a lot will depend on the action he is willing to take,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s party on Friday emerged as the single largest in the’s parliamentary polls held on Wednesday. It bagged 114 of the 270 seats and would require the support of smaller parties or independents to form the government.

On the tension at the Indo-Pak border, Abdullah said, “This is not a new development as per yesterday’s (Pakistan election result). We have seen tension in the border, tension in the line of control for the last couple of years now.” He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had “numerous failures” and one of its biggest was Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan, in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the elections, had said, “If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start.” He had said Kashmir was the “core” issue between the two countries and should be resolved through talks.

“I’m a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir,” he said, suggesting that the two sides come to the table to resolve it. “We want to improve our relations with India, if their leadership also wants it. This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan’s Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one,” he had said.

