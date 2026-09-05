Three-month hunt in Pir Panjal ends with killing of LeT terrorist wanted in 19 security personnel deaths

Yasir, left, a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba who was killed in an encounter with the army in the higher reaches of Yusmarg, in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. Another terrorist Musa, seen on right, is believed to be hiding at the same encounter site. (Handout via PTI Photo)

A three-to-four-month joint operation by police and security forces, driven by human intelligence and technical surveillance, in the dense forests south of the Pir Panjal range in Poonch district forced two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists to cross over to Yusmarg in Central Kashmir, officials said.

One of them, Yasir — wanted for the killing of 19 army and security personnel in a series of attacks between 2021 and 2024 in border Poonch district — was killed there on Friday. A hunt is underway for his accomplice, Asif Fouji alias Moosa.

Officials told The Indian Express that sustained pressure from security forces had pushed both terrorists into the dense forests of Loran on the Poonch side of the Pir Panjal — the mountain range that separates the area from the higher reaches of Yusmarg.