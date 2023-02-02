scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
LeT terrorist arrested as police cracks several blast cases in Jammu region, says J-K DGP

The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said this was the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory.(Express Photo)

A government school teacher-turned Lashkar-e-Taiba-terrorist was arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle was recovered from his possession, Singh told reporters here.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said this was the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory.

Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers and admitted to his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 last May, Singh said. He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammu’s Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured.

“All the (ready-to-use) IEDs have come from across the border,” Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 14:57 IST
