‘Let people experiment, send selfies... Soon, they will take app seriously’

The Citizen Vigil (cVigil) app, launched by the Election Commission to enable residents to complain about violations of the Model Code of Conduct by taking pictures, has received a lot of frivolous content. Many residents have uploaded selfies, pictures of trees, computer screen etc.

Faces on the fringes of news: S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab talks about the Citizen Vigil (cVigil) app —

1. How many complaints have you received so far?

We launched the app (right) on March 12. Since then we have received 247 complaints, of them 101 genuine. There were some frivolous complaints as well, with people uploading their selfies. We have received about six-seven such complaints.

2. How do you plan to handle the frivolous complaints?

The app is meant to empower people. It’s like having the Election Commission office on your phone. It makes the citizen powerful. I think people are just experimenting with the app by uploading selfies etc. They just want to check what we do with the material they send us. Let them experiment. Once they know we are serious, they will take the app seriously as well.

3. What is the complaint redressal rate?

A 100 per cent. Of the 101 genuine complaints we received, all have been addressed, except one. It is under investigation. The other day we chased down a vehicle carting liquor in Patiala for elections. We got a complaint on the app about it. Action was taken within a few minutes. This is how the app can help us.

4. Are you taking measures to ensure that people do not post frivolous complaints?

I can only make an appeal to residents, especially the youth, to take the tool seriously. The rest will be taken care of once they start seeing action on the complaints.

5. Is there a way to identify the complainants?

The complainants have two options — ‘anonymous’ and ‘bold’. Under the anonymous section, complainants do not need to reveal their identity. The other section has the identification option. In case of anonymous complaints, we will soon start putting out information in newspapers about the action taken.