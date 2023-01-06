MHA designates LeT launching commander Mohammed Amin Khubaib a terrorist

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification declaring Mohammed Amin Khubaib alias Abu Khubaib a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Khubaib, a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, is presently based in Pakistan and acting as launching commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Khubaib’s name surfaced after an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on March 9 last year killed one person and injured 16. During the investigation, an accused named Mohammad Ramzan Sohil confessed to the police that he placed a sticky bomb at Slathia Chowk allegedly on the directions of his Pakistani handler Khubaib.

Khubaib’s name also cropped up after twin blasts in Udhampur, which were carried out ahead of a high profile visit of the Union home minister to convey “all is not well” in the Union Territory, DGP Dilbag Singh had said.

“Last year, Khubaib had contacted Aslam Sheikh of Basant Garh on September 21 and given him the task of carrying out the blast ahead of the Union minister’s visit. Aslam was contacted through social media by Khubaib, who was also behind another blast in Udhampur on September 21, and told him to pick the drone-dropped consignment in Diyalacheck the night of September 23,” an officer said.

According to the notification issued on Thursday night, Khubaiab has developed a deep association with the cross border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate the terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region. “He has been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supply of arms or weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border. The Central government believes that Khubaiab is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist under the UAPA,” the notification said.

Operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khubaib was desperately making attempts to revive militancy in Doda by instigating local youth to join militant ranks, officials said.