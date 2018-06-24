Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
J-K: 2 LeT militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: June 24, 2018 5:07:02 pm
(Representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir Sunday, police said.

The encounter began Sunday afternoon in the Cheddar Qaimoh area of Kulgam district as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to sanitise a national highway ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, beginning June 28, a senior police official said.

The encounter was still going on, the official said, adding that a third militant was believed to be trapped in a house. Further details were awaited, the official added.

