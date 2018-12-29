LeT militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

A Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militant was killed in a brief encounter between the militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

A J-K police official said the slain militant had joined the outfit around five months ago.

On Friday morning, police said that based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Banderpora area of district Pulwama, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the morning hours jointly by Police and security forces in the area.

“As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight,” said a J-K police spokesperson on Friday.

In the ensuing encounter, police said one militant was killed. The slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of Koil Pulwama in South Kashmir. The area where the encounter took place was an orchard, said police officials.

A senior police official said the Wani had joined militant ranks earlier this year and he was running his own business before joining the militant ranks.

According to J-K police spokesperson, Wani was involved in several “terror crimes”. “He was wanted by the law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” said the spokesperson.

A large number of people participated in the funeral of the slain militant which was held at his native village Koil in Pulwama on Friday. Soon after the killing of Wani, clashes broke out in some parts of South Kashmir.

The Friday’s police statement further said, “Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter…citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.”

Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that Cordon and search operations (CASO) launched in the extreme cold weather should immediately stop. “At #JamaMasjid today. Grossly Inhuman on part of GOI that even in this severe cold as mercury has dipped to minus 8 degree celsius, children women and men forcibly brought out of their homes for conduct of Cordon and search operations (CASO)! This should be immediately stopped,” Umar tweeted after addressing Friday gathering at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.