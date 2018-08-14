Let contentious issues, extraneous debates not distract us: President Kovind’s I-day message to nation

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday said that the country is at the cusp of achieving many long-awaited goals, asserting that contentious issues and extraneous debates shouldn’t be allowed to distract the nation at a ‘pivotal moment’.

In his televised address to the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day, President Kovind recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “most noble mantra” on the power of ‘ahinsa’ (non-violence) being far greater than the power of ‘hinsa’ (violence). His remarks are noteworthy as they come against the backdrop of several lynching and mob violence incidents in some parts of the country.

“The power to stay your hand is far greater than the power to strike with your hand and ‘hinsa’ has no place in the society”. The President touched upon a variety of issues, one of which was on women’s safety and privacy. He said women were entitled to a life of their choice and security to fulfil their potential, amid concerns over their privacy and safety.

“We are at a juncture in our history that is very different from any period we have so far experienced. We are at the cusp of achieving many of our long-awaited goals. Universal access to electricity, the elimination of open defecation, the elimination of homelessness, the very elimination of extreme poverty is achievable and attainable. We are at a pivotal moment. Let contentious issues and extraneous debates not distract us,” Kovind said.

The president emphasised that every Indian who does not jump the queue and respects the civic space and rights of those ahead in the line lives up to the principles of the country’s freedom struggle. “It’s a very small gesture. Let us try and abide by it,” he said.

Talking about farmers’ role in providing food security to citizens and the contribution of the country’s armed forces in fighting terrorism, President Kovind said every Indian who does his or her job with sincerity and commitment is upholding the principles of our freedom struggle.

He said the decisions we take today are going to determine our future.

“The pace of change and development in our country is rapid and appreciable. And as per our civilisational traditions, it is driven by our people, by civil society and by a partnership between citizen and government. Its focus, again in keeping with the essence of Indian thought, is on a better life for the less fortunate,” the president noted.

Highlighting the special role of women in our society, he said the expansion of freedom in our country in many ways amounts to the expansion of freedom for women in our country. “This is true whether we see them as mothers, sisters, daughters or simply as women who are entitled to a life of their choosing – and deserving of the opportunity and the security to fulfil their potential”.

The president added that women could do this as sheet-anchors of families or as absolutely critical entrants to institutions of higher learning and India’s workforce.

Emphasising that Independence Day is always special, Kovind said this year there is an unusual significance attached to it as in a few weeks, on October 2, India will begin the commemoration of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. “Mahatma Gandhi Everywhere, across continents, Gandhiji is mentioned, cherished and remembered as an icon for all humanity. He is the embodiment of India,” the president said.

