Lessons from Madhya Pradesh: How to prosecute criminals and get convictions

Across the country, government prosecutors are not known for being efficient. That is the reason India has embarrassingly low conviction rates — somewhere around 40 per cent as against the high 90s in countries like China, Japan and Canada. This conviction rate falls further depending on the state one is in and the concerned crime. For instance, cases of sexual violence see even lower conviction rates. The all-round weakness of the prosecutors to get the wronged party timely justice undermines the citizen’s faith in the government and the overall system. But Madhya Pradesh is changing things.

It is doing this by training and incentivising its prosecutors to doggedly go after the criminals. For instance, when in a recent case in Katni district court, the lawyer defending a rape accused requested the court to summon the police because they had recorded statements of certain witnesses but did not produce them in court, Katni’s District Prosecution Officer (DPO) Dharmendra Taran was quick to react. “It was obvious that the defence lawyer was delaying the trial by trying to mislead the court,’’ he says. So Taran submitted an application requesting the court to reject the defence lawyer’s application. Similarly, in another rape trial, the DPO filed an application requesting the court to initiate action against a witness who had turned hostile.

Submitting applications like the ones Taran did, get state’s prosecutors 10 points in a lower court and 20 in a Sessions court. Once the day’s proceedings are over, prosecutors across MP open an app — “e-Prosecution MP” — designed and developed by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, and enter the record of their activities in court.

Called Public Prosecutor Performance Evaluation System, the daily activity and monthly performance information is analysed to evaluate best prosecutors at state and district levels using a well-defined formula. The details filled in by the prosecutors are reviewed by their reporting officers. Productivity and performance score for each prosecutor is generated using a matrix and rules. When a prosecutor ensures death sentence he gets 1,000 points, the highest an activity can get; life imprisonment earns 500 points and three-year conviction gets 300 points.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer Pradeep Mishra, who was the best prosecutor with 5,092 points in June, says, “Earlier, there was no evaluation. Those who were lazy, wanting to work for fixed hours and wait for their salaries remained so. But now that the performance is being evaluated everybody is motivated to be efficient and earn points”.

Those who do well are felicitated and those who falter are warned. And those who try to game the system by manipulating their numbers are given stiffer punishments.

Director-General of Prosecution Rajendra Kumar, a senior IPS officer who took charge in 2016, said there was no system to evaluate the performance of prosecutors. A seminar was called to discuss how to evaluate their performance which eventually led to the development of the App, which is now being used by about 850 prosecutors.

“It was linked to their ACRs (annual confidential reports). Probationers are not confirmed until they get certain points. The system has ensured just and fair evaluation because there is no scope for partiality,’’ he says. “When the system was developed we did not know it would bring revolution in the department. This is one single step that has changed the department”.

The initiative has led to a better conviction rate. In 2018, there were 21 death sentences, the highest in the country in a year. The state also witnessed quickest death trial and the quickest life term trial that lasted for three days. Besides earning many awards, the effort was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018.

Once the evaluation system was in place, the department realised it did not have a branch to train prosecutors to improve their performance. The prosecutors are now trained by judicial officers who tell them what judges expect during the trial. Even defence lawyers are called during training sessions to train the prosecutors. Underperformers are given separate training. Experts train them to improve verbal and non-verbal communication like voice modulation and expressions.

The department has taken another initiative to build team spirit by insisting they share lunch every Wednesday and share photographs on WhatsApp groups. The groups are also used to post written arguments which allow others to point out lacuna and court judgments that can be cited in support.

Another step taken by the department is to send a team of prosecutors at the time of final arguments to ensure that certain points are not skipped because even defence lawyers come with a team.