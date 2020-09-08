scorecardresearch
Lessees of mineral mines to reserve 75% jobs for locals: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also announced a working capital of Rs 10,000 for fruit sellers, autorickshaw drivers and handcart pullers who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Updated: September 8, 2020 5:59:49 am
shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh jobsMadhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File)

Lease-holders of minor mineral mines in Madhya Pradesh will have to provide 75 per cent jobs to local people, and 75 per cent jobs in industries will be reserved for the local youth, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Chouhan also announced a working capital of Rs 10,000 for fruit sellers, autorickshaw drivers and handcart pullers who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis.

The announcements come after Chouhan had earlier stated that all government jobs in the state will be reserved for the state’s youth.

The decision comes after the Chief Minister held a meeting to discuss the proposed amendment to the minor mineral rules and district mineral foundation rules.

On Monday, the Chief Minister also carried out bhoomi pujan for construction works worth Rs 302.17 crores in Annupur district. The government is yet to firm up a policy guideline for its implementation. “With this scheme, the poor will be able to begin work again,” Chouhan said.

