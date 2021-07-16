Less than 48 hours after abduction, Agra doctor rescued from Rajasthan

An FIR for kidnapping was registered and a police team was sent to Dholpur after the doctor’s car was traced there.

Less than 48 hours after a 60-year-old senior surgeon from Agra was kidnapped allegedly by gangster Badan Singh and his associates, Agra police managed to rescue him in the early hours of Thursday — in a joint operation with Dholpur police of Rajasthan.

Two persons, identified as Pawan Kumar and Mangla Patidar, were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Umakant Gupta, a resident of Yamuna Colony in Agra’s Rambagh, was allegedly abducted on July 13. The kidnappers demanded Rs 5 crore from his family. As per Dholpur police, Badan Singh, who is absconding, was the alleged kingpin of the kidnapping, and in the past, has been booked in kidnapping cases.

According to the police, Mangla Patidar, a resident of Maharashtra had established contact with the doctor around 20 days ago. On July 13, she called Gupta and asked him to come near Bhagwan Talkies at Agra. It was learnt that she got in the car and took Gupta to a place where the kidnappers were waiting for him, said police.

“We started gathering information on his phone location as well as that of his vehicle. We learned that his vehicle was spotted speeding towards Dholpur and alerted the districts bordering Rajasthan. The next morning, we were informed by Dholpur police that the vehicle had been recovered along with a person. Soon, a team led by an Additional SP was sent there. During interrogation, the arrested man, identified as Dholpur resident Pawan, confessed that the doctor had been kidnapped and a ransom demand was made. He also confessed to the involvement of Badan Singh’s gang in the crime,” said ADG (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna.