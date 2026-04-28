With less than 10% of Bihar colleges possessing NAAC ranking, state govt pushes for change

With just 88 of the 892 colleges in Bihar, and just three of the 15 universities having received a ranking from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) so far, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also in charge of the Higher Education Department, has instructed all institutions to ensure that they get a ranking.

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NAAC accreditation is valid for five years, and an institution must submit documentation to start the process of further accreditation. NAAC rankings are an assessment of the quality of higher education institutions in the country. Each institution that is assessed is given either A++, A+, A, B++, B or C grade based on factors such as teaching quality, infrastructure, research and administration.