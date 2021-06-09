Leopard that roamed Nagpur stealthily ‘goes back to biodiversity park’

The leopard has returned to the biodiversity park behind the city's Ambazari lake, from where it had possibly come, according to the Forest Department.(Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/Representational)

The leopard that was believed to have been wandering in Nagpur city, but was rarely sighted, has returned to the biodiversity park behind the city’s Ambazari lake, from where it had possibly come, according to the Forest Department.

A press note issued by Nagpur Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bharat Singh Hada, read, “The leopard that had entered the city on May 28 is believed to have walked from the city’s IT park to the Maharajbag Zoo. On the way, it is also believed to have passed through Visveswaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) and the guest house of Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth. But all along, the Forest department didn’t get any clear pugmarks. The animal wasn’t captured by any of the several trap cameras installed at various places it was believed to have visited.”

The press note added, “But on June 6, our team in the biodiversity park behind Ambazari lake found pug marks as well as trap camera photo of a leopard. We have also found four wild pigs which were killed. In our opinion, this is the same leopard that had possibly come to the city.”

The press note, however, says that Forest department teams will continue to maintain vigil in the city.

The leopard’s presence in the city was established through two eye-witness accounts from residents of Gayatri Nagar, near IT park. It was confirmed by CCTV footage of an IT park company.

Hada had earlier told The Indian Express that unclear pugmarks were found in one of the two houses in Gayatri Nagar, where the house owners had claimed to have seen the leopard on their premises before it jumped off into the premises of adjoining National Power Training Institute. Unclear pugmarks were also seen in the nullah near Maharajbagh Zoo.