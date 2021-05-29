Nagpur: Leopard sighted in bathroom of house adjoining IT park

A LEOPARD sighting inside a bathroom at a house in the area adjoining the IT Park on Friday has caused panic. The forest department said the family reported noticing the big cat inside their bathroom. This is the first sighting of a leopard well inside the city, and authorities suspect that sparse public movement due to lockdown may have prompted it.

A press note issued by the forest department said, “A family in Gayatri Nagar area, adjoining the IT park, noticed the leopard in their bathroom. Purushottam Chakole, the family head, immediately shut all doors and windows and raised an alarm. The leopard then jumped onto the courtyard of the neighbouring house. The residents of that house too saw the leopard and raised an alarm. The leopard then jumped back into the bathroom of the first house, and from there inside the premises of the adjoining National Power Training Institute (NPTI).”

A rescue team led by deputy conservator of forest Bharat Hada rushed to NPTI. “We inspected the two houses where the leopard was first sighted and found pugmarks there. Since the leopard possibly jumped into the NPTI premises, we also searched the entire area of about five hectares, but found no trace of the animal till late in the evening. The institute offers the animal a good hiding place since there are a lot of unoccupied houses, thick vegetation and stray dogs,” Hada said, adding, “we have laid five trap cameras and deployed our team for night patrol in the area along with a dog squad.”

Hada also said a vigil has been sounded in the adjoining Visweswaraya National Institute of Technology, spread over a large area with thick vegetation.



On being asked where the leopard could have entered such a populated area, Hada said, “We suspect that it might have come from Ambazari garden area, which is about 1.5 km away from Friday’s spot. The area behind Ambazari lake is known to have some transient leopards.”

“It may have come late in the night and choose to leave during the night only.”