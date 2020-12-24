Leopard attacks man laying water pipes near Shimla

Gafur received injuries on his right leg where the leopard attacked him with its paw, and was given first aid before being rushed to the IGMC hospital in Shimla for treatment, the police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man working in a forest near Shimla was injured after being attacked by a leopard, police said Thursday. The leopard, that reportedly attacked the man while he was laying a water pipeline, escaped from the spot when the victim’s coworkers arrived there on hearing his cries.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the forest adjoining Salana village near Shoghi at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, when some workers were laying water pipelines in the area for an irrigation and public health (IPH) project.

“One of them, Abdul Gafur, was allegedly attacked by the leopard while he was at work. The rest of the workers were present some distance away. They rushed to the spot after hearing Gafur’s cries and the animal fled on seeing them,” said a police official.

Gafur received injuries on his right leg where the leopard attacked him with its paw, and was given first aid before being rushed to the IGMC hospital in Shimla for treatment, the police said.

The victim is a resident of Mandi in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, and had arrived in Shimla along with his two sons and five others after being hired by an IPH contractor, officials said. “We have alerted the forest authorities about the incident,” said the police official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.