Lemon prices shoot up as heat spell continues across country

EXTREME HEAT is not only damaging wheat, but also the humble lemon. Due to high temperatures, the market-ready crop stands singed in many lemon-growing zones, pushing the prices up.

The present trend is expected to continue for the next two months. At present, a single lemon in Pune’s wholesale market is priced at Rs 5, and by the time it hits the retail market, it is priced between Rs 10-12 per piece.

Other than the domestic markets, lemons from Maharashtra are sent to Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan but this year the produce is scanty to be sent elsewhere. Andhra Pradesh is the largest grower, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Vilas Bhujbal, a commission agent at Pune’s wholesale market at Gultekdi, said arrival of lemon has dropped by 60 per cent.

According forecast issued by IMD on Thursday, there will be no respite from severe heat for at least the next five days.