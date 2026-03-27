Ladakh Earthquake: Leh, Ladakh struck by earthquakes thrice in 2 hours

No injuries and damages have been reported so far. (Express Photo)

Ladakh Earthquake Today: Earthquakes of different magnitudes struck Leh and Ladakh thrice within two hours early Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated in a release.

The most recent tremors were felt in the cities at around 10:23 am IST, at a depth of 44 kilometres. However, it wasn’t the first earthquake that hit the northern cities on Friday.

The first earthquake hit these parts of North India at 08:31 am IST, with a magnitude of 3.9, and at a depth of 10 kilometres, while, the second one hit Leh and Ladakh at around 10:10, deeper at 28 km, according to the NCS release.

In a post on X, the NCS informed, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 27/03/2026 08:31:09 IST, Lat: 36.692 N, Long: 74.382 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh”.