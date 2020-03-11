Leh death not caused by coronavirus

On Sunday, the administration had ordered closing of all schools in Leh district till Match 31. Ladakh has two positive cases of coronavirus and health officials said that the patients are undergoing treatment. (Representational Image) On Sunday, the administration had ordered closing of all schools in Leh district till Match 31. Ladakh has two positive cases of coronavirus and health officials said that the patients are undergoing treatment. (Representational Image)

A Leh resident who died in hospital a few days ago has tested negative for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. Health officials in Leh said Mohammad Ali, who had a travel history to Iran, was not infected with coronavirus. “We have received the test report of the patient who expired on early Sunday morning. It has been confirmed that he was not infected with coronavirus. He died because of other ailments,” said an official.

On Sunday, the administration had ordered closing of all schools in Leh district till Match 31. Ladakh has two positive cases of coronavirus and health officials said that the patients are undergoing treatment.

