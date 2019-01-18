Khardung La avalanche: One civilian dead, 9 trapped; rescue operations underway

At least one civilian was killed Friday in an avalanche in Khardung La, Ladakh, officials said, adding that nine are feared trapped in the snow. The incident took place when the civilians were digging snow in the area. The Army and local police are conducting rescue operations.

“Rescue operation launched after civilians got buried under snow. It is believed that they were digging snow at Khardung La in Leh. Digging triggered a snow slide and civilians got buried. We are fearing that the civilians are trapped,” said Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa.