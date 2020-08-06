Legitimisation of Babri destruction… official status to one religion: Left on Ram temple ceremony

Sitaram Yechury. (File) Sitaram Yechury. (File)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the CPM Wednesday said that the event provided retrospective legitimisation for the destruction of the Babri Masjid. The CPI, on the other hand, hit out at the Prime Minister for drawing a parallel between the freedom struggle and Ram mandir movement, arguing that the PM’s remarks and his presence as the head of the government at the bhoomi pujan event marked a “dark day for democracy and secularism in India”.

“The bhoomi pujan provided retrospective legitimisation for the destruction of the Babri Masjid. The Supreme verdict described this as an ‘egregious violation of law’ and called for punishment of those who committed this act. The construction has begun before any such punishment. The function is a naked exploitation of people’s religious sentiments for partisan, political purposes and brazenly violates the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

“The state takeover of the construction of the temple in the presence of the Governor and the CM of UP is a negation of the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic,” he said.

Yechury’s CPI counterpart D Raja said “it has become clear that it is the RSS which is controlling the present government. The Prime Minister and the UP Chief Minister has in a way given de facto official status to one religion. This will have far-reaching implications on our Republic and its future.”

Raja’s party colleague and CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said, “In his speech, the Prime Minister has equated the pursuit of the Ram mandir with the struggle for India’s independence and glorified acts that forever ruptured the secular fabric of India.” He said it was highly unfortunate that the events in Ayodhya were turned into a “politico-religious spectacle” with the BJP using it as an opportunity to further its ideology.

