Assembly bye-elections 2018 highlights: Kerala voters brave heavy rains to cast votes in Chengannur

Assembly Bye-election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Legislative Assembly bypolls in Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) were held on Monday.
Polling in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency was also held and the results will be declared on May 31. Ahead of assembly election across the state on May 12, polling in RR Nagar constituency was deferred, following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities.
The bypoll in Maharashtra’s Kadegaon was necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwakeet Kadam is the lone candidate for this bypoll, as BJP withdrew their candidate Sangramsinh Deshmukh.
The elections in Kerala’s Chengannur was held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.
40.37% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Palghar bypoll in Maharashtra, ANI reports
Around 69 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Shahkot assembly bye-election in Punjab. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shahkot's Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February.
Over 70 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal.
Around 57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Noorpur assembly bye-election, ANI reports.
The Election Commission termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. "... the Commission allocates sufficient reserve of EVMs and VVPATs for every general and by election to the Lok Sabha or state assembly. It is pertinent to mention that during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs, apart from EVMs and VVPATs required for deployment at every polling station, adequate number of reserve EVMs and VVPATs (around 20-25 per cent) are prepared to replace any defective machine on poll day at the polling station," it said.
About 65 per cent votes were cast till 1.30 pm in the bypoll to Ampati assembly seat in Meghalaya today, PTI reported. The voting has been peaceful and incident free so far, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor. He said the VVPat at Rongsakona polling station had to be changed, when technical error was detected in the voting machine.
Over 40 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency of Punjab, where voting for a bypoll is underway. "44 per cent polling has been recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency," Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju was quoted as saying by PTI.
10 companies of CASF and 10 platoons of Karnataka State Police have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections, police informed news agency PTI.
One Control Unit at 216 booth number and three VVPAT machines at booth numbers 169, 170 and 222 were replaced during mock poll due to technical snag. Four VVPATs at booth numbers 27, 28, 132 and 45 were replaced when actual voting was taking place. (ANI)
31 per cent voting was recorded till 11 am in Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, reports ANI.
ANI reported that a total of 21 % voting was recorded till 11 am in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll election.
Around 18 per cent polling was registered in Jokihat Assembly bypoll seat at 10 am in Bihar, a top election official said. (PTI)
Voters in Chengannur brave heavy rains to cast their votes in the assembly bypoll. The outcome of the bypoll is being widely seen as a referendumof the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the Kerala in contrast to Narendra Modi government at the centre.
Voting has not yet started at polling booth number 170 in Arjun-Morgaon area of Gondiya, due to faulty EVM, reported ANI.
The ruling Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi whereas Akali Dal has fielded deceased MLA Ajit Singh Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the Shahkot bypoll.
According to PTI, the Election Commission has reportedly deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces, including six companies of the Border Security Force, in Shahkot.
Chengannur assembly by-poll: Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Saji Cherian arrives at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI)
Voting underway for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat, visuals from polling booth number 124. (Photo: ANI)
People form queue in Kozhuvalloor village as voting for Chengannur assembly by-poll begins in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
People standing in queues outside voting booth number 32 in South 24 Parganas' Maheshtala. (Photo: ANI)