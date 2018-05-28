Assembly bye-elections 2018 highlights: Kerala voters brave heavy rains to cast votes in Chengannur

While the Akali Dal is hoping to retain the seat banking on Ajit Singh Kohar’s legacy, the Congress too has gone all out to wrest it from the SAD in Punjab’s Shahpur. While the Akali Dal is hoping to retain the seat banking on Ajit Singh Kohar’s legacy, the Congress too has gone all out to wrest it from the SAD in Punjab’s Shahpur.

Assembly Bye-election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Legislative Assembly bypolls in Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) were held on Monday.

Polling in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency was also held and the results will be declared on May 31. Ahead of assembly election across the state on May 12, polling in RR Nagar constituency was deferred, following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities.

The bypoll in Maharashtra’s Kadegaon was necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwakeet Kadam is the lone candidate for this bypoll, as BJP withdrew their candidate Sangramsinh Deshmukh.

The elections in Kerala’s Chengannur was held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.

