Assembly bye-elections 2018 highlights: Kerala voters brave heavy rains to cast votes in Chengannur

Thursday, June 14, 2018
May 28, 2018 10:38:15 pm
Assembly Bye-election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Legislative Assembly bypolls in Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) were held on Monday.

Polling in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency was also held and the results will be declared on May 31.  Ahead of assembly election across the state on May 12, polling in RR Nagar constituency was deferred, following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities.

The elections in Kerala’s Chengannur was held after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates contesting in the bypolls include Saji Cheriyan from CPM, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP.

Live Blog

Assembly bye-election LIVE UPDATES: Follow the latest developments here:

18:06 (IST) 28 May 2018
Over 40 percent turnout till 5 pm in Palghar bypoll

40.37% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Palghar bypoll in  Maharashtra, ANI reports

17:45 (IST) 28 May 2018
69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Shahkot assembly by-election

Around 69 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Shahkot assembly bye-election in Punjab. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shahkot's Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February.

17:43 (IST) 28 May 2018
Over 70% voter turnout till 5 pm in Maheshtala assembly bypoll

Over 70 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal. 

17:42 (IST) 28 May 2018
57% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Noorpur assembly bye-election

Around 57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Noorpur assembly bye-election, ANI reports. 

16:52 (IST) 28 May 2018
EC says reports of large-scale EVM failure exaggerated

The Election Commission termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. "... the Commission allocates sufficient reserve of EVMs and VVPATs for every general and by election to the Lok Sabha or state assembly. It is pertinent to mention that during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs, apart from EVMs and VVPATs required for deployment at every polling station, adequate number of reserve EVMs and VVPATs (around 20-25 per cent) are prepared to replace any defective machine on poll day at the polling station," it said.

15:55 (IST) 28 May 2018
Model Polling Station at Chengannur

Photo Credit: Sandeep

15:22 (IST) 28 May 2018
65 per cent polling till 1.30 pm in Meghalaya assembly bypoll

About 65 per cent votes were cast till 1.30 pm in the bypoll to Ampati assembly seat in Meghalaya today, PTI reported. The voting has been peaceful and incident free so far, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor. He said the VVPat at Rongsakona polling station had to be changed, when technical error was detected in the voting machine.

15:17 (IST) 28 May 2018
44 percent voting till 1 pm in Shahkot assembly bypoll

Over 40 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency of Punjab, where voting for a bypoll is underway. "44 per cent polling has been recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency," Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju was quoted as saying by PTI.

13:10 (IST) 28 May 2018
RR Nagar bypoll: 10 companies of CASF, 10 platoons of Karnataka Police deployed to ensure fair elections

10 companies of CASF and 10 platoons of Karnataka State Police have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections, police informed news agency PTI.

12:14 (IST) 28 May 2018
Punjab: VVPATs machines replaced in Shakot due to technical snag

One Control Unit at 216 booth number and three VVPAT machines at booth numbers 169, 170 and 222 were replaced during mock poll due to technical snag. Four VVPATs at booth numbers 27, 28, 132 and 45 were replaced when actual voting was taking place. (ANI) 

12:10 (IST) 28 May 2018
Punjab: Shahkot records 31 per cent voting at 11 am

31 per cent  voting was recorded till 11 am in Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, reports ANI. 

11:48 (IST) 28 May 2018
Karnataka: 21% voting recorded till 11 am in RR Nagar assembly election

ANI reported that a total of 21 % voting was recorded till 11 am in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll election. 

11:11 (IST) 28 May 2018
Bihar: Around 18 percent voting recorded till 10 am in Jokihat Assembly bypoll

Around 18 per cent polling was registered in Jokihat Assembly bypoll seat  at 10 am in Bihar, a top election official said. (PTI)

10:43 (IST) 28 May 2018
Kerala: Voters flock to polling booths despite heavy rains in Chengannur

Voters in Chengannur brave heavy rains to cast their votes in the assembly bypoll. The outcome of the bypoll is being widely seen as a referendumof the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the Kerala in contrast to Narendra Modi government at the centre.

09:55 (IST) 28 May 2018
Voting underway in Meghalaya's Ampati

(Photo: ANI)

09:40 (IST) 28 May 2018
Faulty EVM reported from Maharashtra

Voting has not yet started at polling booth number 170 in Arjun-Morgaon area of Gondiya, due to faulty EVM, reported ANI.  

(Representational Image)

08:44 (IST) 28 May 2018
Shahkot bypoll: Akali Dal fields deceased MLA's son

The ruling Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi whereas Akali Dal has fielded deceased MLA Ajit Singh Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the Shahkot bypoll.

08:40 (IST) 28 May 2018
1,022 security personnel deployed for Shahkot bypoll in Punjab

According to PTI, the Election Commission has reportedly deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces, including six companies of the Border Security Force, in Shahkot. 

07:44 (IST) 28 May 2018
Chengannur: LDF candidate Saji Cherian arrives at poll booth to cast his vote

Chengannur assembly by-poll: Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Saji Cherian arrives at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI)

07:39 (IST) 28 May 2018
Voting underway in Karnataka's RR Nagar bypoll

Voting underway for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat, visuals from polling booth number 124. (Photo: ANI)

07:31 (IST) 28 May 2018
Voting begins in Kerala's Chengannur

People form queue in Kozhuvalloor village as voting for Chengannur assembly by-poll begins in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

07:25 (IST) 28 May 2018
Voters begin flocking to poll booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala

People standing in queues outside voting booth number 32 in South 24 Parganas' Maheshtala. (Photo: ANI)

