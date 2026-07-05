Legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai, who took the art form across the world, dies at 69

Only recipient of Padma Vibhushan from Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai started performing at the age of 13

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 11:34 AM IST
teejan baiTeejan Bai was the only person from Chhattisgarh to have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan. (Express Photo)
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Renowned Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai died in Raipur in the early hours of Sunday following prolonged illness. She was 69 years old.

Teejan Bai was the only person from Chhattisgarh to have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Expressing grief over her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Teejan Bai’s passing as an irreparable loss, not only to Chhattisgarh’s folk tradition, but also for the entire country.

She had been receiving treatment at AIIMS Raipur for over a month, after being admitted on May 27 with breathing difficulty and general weakness. She was subsequently put on ventilator support.

The hospital said in a statement, “Despite continuous monitoring, intensive care, and comprehensive treatment by experts from various specialities, her condition remained extremely critical. In the early hours of July 5, 2026, at approximately 2.45 am, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately and carried out as per established advanced life support protocols. However, despite all possible efforts, she could not be revived and was declared deceased at 3.15 am. Her family members were informed immediately.”

Illustrious career

Born on August 8, 1956, in Atari Patan in Chhattigarh’s Durg district, Teejan Bai developed a fondness for singing at an early age. From the age of 13, she started singing Pandvani after learning about it from her grandfather, Brij Lal Pardhi. Pandavani is a folk singing style that involves the narration of tales from the Mahabharata.

After receiving formal training from Ummaid Singh Deshmukh, she gave her first performance, at the age of 13, at Gram Chandrakhuri in Durg. She then got an opportunity from the Adiwasi Lok Kala Parkshad to perform at Bharat Bhawan in Bhopal.

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Her career later took off, and she performed across the country and abroad, taking Pandvani to nations like France, Switzerland, Germany, England, Malta, Cyprus, Tunisia, Italy, Yemen, Bangladesh and Mauritius.

Among the many accolades she won over the years were the Padma Shri in 1988, recognition as Shreshth Kala Acharya in 1994, the Sangeet Natak Academy prize in 1996, the Padma Bhushan in 2003, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

Teejan Bai had three sons, two of whom have passed away. Savitri Bai, her daughter-in-law, who was with her in hospital for over a month, told The Indian Express, “She was unable to speak for six to seven months, but she communicated with hand gestures. When that, too, stopped, we admitted her to the hospital.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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