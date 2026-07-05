Legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai, who took the art form across the world, dies at 69

Teejan Bai was the only person from Chhattisgarh to have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan. (Express Photo)

Renowned Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai died in Raipur in the early hours of Sunday following prolonged illness. She was 69 years old.

Teejan Bai was the only person from Chhattisgarh to have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Expressing grief over her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!”