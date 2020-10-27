Legendary actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passes away

Actor Naresh Kanodia. (Express archive photo)

Actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passed away at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. He was hospitalised on October 20 with Covid-19 infection. Kanodia was 77.

Kanodia worked in over 300 Gujarati films, and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2012 to mark the centenary of Indian cinema.

The Gujarati film superstar died two days after his elder brother and former BJP MP from Patan Loksabha constituency, Mahesh, who was also a legendary Gujarati singer-musician, died following prolonged illness at his residence.

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Both brothers were known as the Mahesh-Naresh duo in Gujarati film industry and together shared credit for several Gujarati hit movies.

Kanodia served as Karjan MLA from 2002 to 2007. His son, Hitu Kanodia, is a BJP MLA from Idar constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his condolence on the demise of Naresh Kanodia. “With his acting skills he has ruled over hearts for decades. His contribution to the Gujarati film industry will remain unforgettable.” BJP state president C R Paatil, too, offered his condolence in a tweet.

