scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Bihar polls

Legendary actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passes away

Naresh Kanodia worked in over 300 Gujarati films, and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2012 to mark the centenary of Indian cinema.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: October 27, 2020 1:09:56 pm
Naresh Kanodia passes away, Naresh Kanodia dies, Naresh Kanodia coronavirus, Naresh Kanodia news, Naresh Kanodia dead, Naresh Kanodia indian expressActor Naresh Kanodia. (Express archive photo)

Actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passed away at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. He was hospitalised on October 20 with Covid-19 infection. Kanodia was 77.

Kanodia worked in over 300 Gujarati films, and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2012 to mark the centenary of Indian cinema.

The Gujarati film superstar died two days after his elder brother and former BJP MP from Patan Loksabha constituency, Mahesh, who was also a legendary Gujarati singer-musician, died following prolonged illness at his residence.

Both brothers were known as the Mahesh-Naresh duo in Gujarati film industry and together shared credit for several Gujarati hit movies.

Kanodia served as Karjan MLA from 2002 to 2007. His son, Hitu Kanodia, is a BJP MLA from Idar constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his condolence on the demise of Naresh Kanodia. “With his acting skills he has ruled over hearts for decades. His contribution to the Gujarati film industry will remain unforgettable.” BJP state president C R Paatil, too, offered his condolence in a tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement