Legal system should move away from ‘old boys club’: CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Thursday said that the Indian arbitration space should have diversity in source and experience.

“If the Indian legal system has to move away from the tag of being an Old Boys’ Club, the arbitration space can add heft to the mission to provide equal opportunity — to men, women and them,” he said, delivering a keynote address at the Delhi Arbitration Weekend.

He spoke of the role that courts play in ensuring an effective arbitration ecosystem where they can step in to protect independence as well as impartiality of proceedings.

Courts must ensure that “when the state as the largest litigant enters upon arbitration, it must abide as much by the letter of the law as by the spirit of arbitration,” he said.

The CJI also noted that stakeholders must work together to ensure that arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism does not remain the choice for only parties with large commercial ventures. The facility must extend to smaller businesses and individuals as well, he said.

The CJI encouraged the Delhi International Arbitration Centre to adopt a protocol on virtual hearings tailored to the Indian context.

“The adoption of such guidelines will ensure that there is certainty in virtual hearings. It will also make the process of arbitration more efficient by averting protracted disagreements on procedural issues. Finally, it will ensure that we do not unwittingly compromise on fairness,” the CJI said.

The session’s guest of honour, Peter Henry Goldsmith, the former attorney general for England and Wales and Northern Ireland, said that India’s ambition to be a leading hub for international arbitration has been clear for a number of years.