Legal notice sent to Kangana Ranaut over fake tweet on Shaheen Bagh ‘dadi’

An advocate in Punjab’s Zirakpur area has sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, demanding an apology for a tweet in which she had falsely identified an old woman at a farmers’ protest as Shaheen Bagh’s ‘Bilkis Dadi’. The notice demands the actor to tender an apology within seven days.

Ranaut posted the picture of Mohinder Kaur (73), a resident of village Bahadurgarh Jandian of Bathinda, claiming that she was the same “Dadi” who was part of Shaheen Bagh protest and now had joined the farmers’ stir. The tweet alleged that she was available for protests for Rs 100. The actor later deleted her tweet after she was slammed for sharing “fake news”.

Bilkis Dadi was a prominent protester at the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi earlier this year. She was also recognised by the American weekly Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana.

Punjab: Zirakpur lawyer sends legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut demanding an apology over her tweet identifying an old woman at the farmers’ protests as ‘Bilkis Dadi’. ‘Bilkis Dadi’ was a prominent protester at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations in Delhi last winter. pic.twitter.com/RJNVPl8Buh — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

“I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut 7 days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued,” news agency ANI quoted Advocate Hakam Singh as saying.

The notice states that by using such remarks, Ranaut has not only “degraded the image of each lady and each person” but also the farmers who are “protesting for their rights”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohinder Kaur had said that farming is very difficult and that’s the reason that she had been going to morchas to support farmers. “I was told some actor wrote about me like this. She never visited my house, never saw what I am doing and she said that ‘I am available at Rs 100’. Bhot buri gal hai…assi ki karne hai 100 rupaye,” she said.

Ranaut has been entangled in several legal cases of late over her remarks on social media. Last month, a criminal complaint was filed against the actor for her alleged derogatory remark against the Mumbai Police in connection with the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was also booked by the Karnataka Police over her tweet on farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

