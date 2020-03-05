Legal action should be taken against anti-CAA protesters: VHP General Secy

A pro-CAA rally taken out by Karni Sena activists in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) A pro-CAA rally taken out by Karni Sena activists in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Extending support to the Union government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande said the VHP will assist “three crore Hindu refugees” in the country to get citizenship faster. He demanded “legal action” against those who are agitating against the Act.

Parande was in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to announce VHP’s upcoming ‘Ramotsav’ festival to be held across the country from March 25 to April 7-8.

“There have been ongoing, violent protests against the CAA where we witnessed riots in Delhi, torching of trains and railway stations in Bengal and other violent agitations in Karnataka and Mumbai. VHP believes that these agitations were pre-planned. CAA is related to the religiously persecuted minorities of three Islamic nations and it has nothing to do with neither Muslims of these three nations nor the Indian Muslims… the VHP strongly condemns it (anti-CAA protests) and we urge the state and central governments to crush the agitations and take strict legal action against the political parties and organisations that have been giving speeches and lending their support,” said Parande.

“The VHP will assist crores of Hindus refugees who have fled the three Islamic nations to get citizenship through the CAA,” said Parande.

When asked if the VHP has the exact figure of the number of refugee Hindus in India, Parande said, “We estimate there are three crore Hindus living as refugees in different states of India such as Assam, Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. We will compile a list and as per the rules framed by the government, we will help them get citizenship.”

