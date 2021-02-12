Legacy issues like unsettled borders have grown in scale and intensity: Army Chief

As disengagement at Pangong Tso started on Wednesday, marking a breakthrough in the standoff that began in May 2020, Army Chief General M M Naravane Thursday said that even as new challenges are appearing, India’s legacy challenges, including the issue of unsettled borders, haven’t gone away.

In a recorded address for the Center for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), a military think tank, on Multi-Domain operations and the future of warfare, Naravane said, referring to the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, “Ongoing developments along our northern borders should cause us to ponder over yet another reality, i.e. the nature of our unsettled borders and consequent challenges with regard to the preservation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He mentioned that “without doubt there are newer threats on the horizon, but the hard reality is that the legacy challenges have not quite gone away” and added that “they have only grown in scale and intensity”.

“While the Indian Army will continue to prepare and adapt to the future, the more proximate, real and present dangers, on our active borders cannot be ignored,” he said.