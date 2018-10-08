Left Wing Extremism to be eliminated within two-three years, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the event. (Photo: PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the event. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in India will be eliminated within three years. The minister, however, cautioned security forces not to be “reckless”.

“The situation has turned. Earlier, 126 districts of the country were affected by Naxalism, but I want to congratulate CRPF and police forces of different states that because of your hard-work, dedication and courage, Naxalism is now confined to only 10-12 districts. I can say for sure that the day is not far when, in two to three years, people of India will get the news that Maoists and Naxalites have been eliminated,” said Rajnath at the 26th foundation day celebrations of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Group Centre CRPF camp, Lucknow.

“In 2018, from January to September, you killed 131 Naxalites and caught 1,278. Frightened, 58 had to surrender. In addition, you have recovered arms and ammunition in great amount and Rs 1.29 crore in cash. You are known as the Rapid Action Force, and I want to say that you understand the fact that rapid action can never mean reckless action,” he said.

Speaking of Kashmir, Singh said, “In Kashmir, you have shown patience and courage. Kashmir was ours, Kashmir is ours and Kashmir will be ours. Still, when some youngsters from there are influenced by some people and do something they should not, you understand the reality that they are our own people. You should try to bring them back onto the right path. Even then, if anyone takes up weapons, no power in the world will stop you from neutralising them,” he said. “As far as our government is concerned, we want our country’s force to emerge as a civilised force. No one should be forced to think that the Indian force is a brutal force. Force does not work for itself but to protect the country.”

Singh awarded Gallantry Medals to 15 officers and personnel during the event.

