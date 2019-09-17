Left set for nationwide stir against govt over economy

Days after the Congress announced that it would organise a nationwide protest against the government’s handling of the economy in the second half of October, sources in Left parties said they too are gearing up for protests.

Sources said the Left parties would wage a nationwide agitation between the second and fourth week of October, indicating some level of coordination between the two sides.

The CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), Forward Bloc and RSP on Monday decided to hold a joint convention on Friday to finalise dates for the protest actions.

“The recent slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister amounting over Rs 70,000 crore, far from providing relief, will only deepen the crisis further. What is required is to increase public investments in a big way and build our much needed infrastructure while generating jobs and increasing the purchasing power in the hands of the people,” the parties said in a joint statement.