Left parties likely to have alliance with RJD for Bihar polls

Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo)

Three Left parties—CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML)—are likely to be part of the RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

While leaders of CPI and CPI(M) leaders met RJD state president Jagdanand Singh on Wednesday, CPI(ML) leaders had spoken with RJD leaders before. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has authorised Singh to hold talks with other parties.

While CPI and CPI(M) have in the past been in alliance with the RJD or the Janta Dal, its earlier parent party, if the ongoing move materialises, this would be the first time CPI(ML) will be in alliance with the Lalu Prasad-headed party.

CPI(ML) is the only Left party with presence in the current Assembly—its three MLAs represent Darauli (in Siwan district), Tarari (Bhojpur) and Balrampur (Katihar) constituencies.

While CPI has been keen on fighting the polls in Beguwarai, Khagaria, Madhubani, Banka and Siwan, the CPI(M) is learnt to be interesting in contesting some seats in north Bihar. Senior CPI(M) leader Ramdev Verma had represented Bibhutipur in Samastipur district for long.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express: “Leaders of CPI and CPI(M) met our state president. We have agreed in principle about the need to contest the elections together. Discussions on seat-sharing can take place later…”

CPI(ML) office secretary Kumar Parvez said: “We are ready for an alliance with the RJD—it is about seat-sharing now. We already have three seats and have a good hold on over a dozen seats in Bhojpur, Patna, Arwal and Siwan.”

CPI state secretary Ramnaresh Pandey and his CPI(M) counterpart Awadhesh Kumar told the media about the need for a “united Opposition” to take on the NDA.

