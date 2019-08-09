Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja detained at Srinagar airport

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D Raja were Friday detained at the Srinagar airport and not allowed to enter the city. This comes a day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped from entering the state.

The official Twitter handle of CPI(M) tweeted about their detainment: “.@SitaramYechury has being detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPIM MLA MY Tarigami who is not well & other party workers. We strongly protest this illegal detention,” it wrote.

“They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement int the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them,” Yechury was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Thursday, both Yechuri and Raja had written separately to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on their visit. “Both of us had written to the J&K governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit… despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here,” Yechury said.

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad was Thursday detained at the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi. He accused the BJP government of having “ruined” and “mercilessly massacred” the state by “dismembering” it.

Meanwhile, restrictions in the Valley will be eased to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said Friday as security forces were put on high alert in an apparent move to prevent possible protests.

The decision on easing of restrictions comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.