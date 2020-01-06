‘Left getting it back, scores being settled’: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh on JNU violence

“Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled,” Dilip Ghosh said. “Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled,” Dilip Ghosh said.

A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed violence by masked perpetrators wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers, BJP’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said scores are now being settled as violence in campuses is a Left’s “gift”.

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left students’ outfits. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back,” Ghosh was quoted Monday as saying by PTI.

“Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled,” he added.

Eyewitnesses and many of those injured alleged that the men, who, as per some estimates, numbered around 100, were mostly outsiders and belonged to the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied. Eyewitnesses also accused police of failing to stop the mob from entering the campus or ending the violence sooner, despite calls from JNU as well as frantic students and teachers.

The men threatened journalists not to click photos or come nearby and also manhandled Swaraj India head Yogendra Yadav. All this while, over 250 policemen looked on without intervening.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up,” a statement by the JNU Students’ Union said.

ABVP denied the allegations and said they were attacked by the Left outfits.

