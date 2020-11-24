scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Top news

Left front govt in Kerala to withdraw controversial amendement to Police Act

A special cabinet which met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which got his assent on Saturday.

By: PTI | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: November 24, 2020 6:19:47 pm
kerala news, kerala social media law, kerala police act, kerala offensive post, offensive social media post, law against offensive post, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala social media law, kerala cyber post law, kerala police act, P chidambaran,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, kerala news, indian express newsKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act.

A special cabinet which met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which got his assent on Saturday.

“Cabinet has decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the amendment,” government sources told PTI.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

However, after political outcry across the country over the controversial amendment, the Left government on Monday, decided to put it on hold, saying further action would be taken in this regard after detailed discussion at the state Assembly.

Opposition parties and even Left sympathisers had slammed it, saying it was against the freedom of speech and media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement