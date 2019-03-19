Lok Sabha polls: Left Front announces candidates for 38 seats in Bengal, to wait for Cong response on tie-up

Once again keeping the door open for seat sharing with the Congress, the Left Front on Tuesday announced its candidates for 38 seats in West Bengal barring 4 seats which were won by Congress in 2014.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose gave the Congress “24-hours” to come out with a “positive response” on seat sharing and informed that their list of candidates is subject to change depending on the response from the Congress.

“Yesterday the Congress unilaterally announced their candidates in eleven seats which included Raiganj and Murahidabad which were won by CPM candidates last time. Initially, six seats won by CPM and Congress were out of discussion. As they have announced their candidates we had no other way than to publish our full list of candidates. However, it is not that everything is lost. We are not announcing our candidates in four seats won by Congress last time. This good gesture should get a positive response from Congress. If we do not get a positive response from them then we will do otherwise,” Bose announced.

He also said the Left Front will consider changing their candidate list if Congress responds positively. “If they respond to our appeal to the maximisation of anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes then we are ready to change our list. There could be some changes in this list which we announced today. But if we have to change somwthing then we have to do it in a herculean hurry. In this juncture we cannot wait for long. We will wait till 4 30 pm tomorrow. Therefore the Congress has 24 hours to respond. There is a chance to have a dialogue once again to solve this without dillydallying. This shows how earnest we are to maximise the anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes,” he added.

In 2014, Congress had won four seats from West Bengal- Berhampore, Jangipur, Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin. The Left Front had won two seats- Raiganj and Murshidabad.

However, the Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats became hurdles in electoral alliance as the Congress wanted to field its candidates in these two seats. The CPM had said that there should not be any mutual contest in six seats held by Congress and Left Front. Yesterday, the Congress announced names of its candidates in eleven seats in West Bengal including Raiganj and Murshidabad.