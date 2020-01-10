Follow Us:
Thursday, January 09, 2020

Left calls protest against PM Modi’s visit to Kolkata

Left Front chairman Biman Bose has said that the party workers will protest not only in Kolkata, but various district headquarters by waving black flags and shouting “Narendra Modi Go Back” slogan.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2020 2:01:17 am
narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi kolkata visit, citizenship bill protests, citizenship act, citizenship act protests, NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Left Front, on behalf of 17 Leftist parties, has given a call to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Kolkata on January 11 and 12.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose has said that the party workers will protest not only in Kolkata, but various district headquarters by waving black flags and shouting “Narendra Modi Go Back” slogan.

“On January 11 and 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata. People have risen against the BJP-led central government following its attempts to snatch citizenship from the people based on their religion, Bose said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement