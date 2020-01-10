Left calls protest against PM Modi’s visit to Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Left Front, on behalf of 17 Leftist parties, has given a call to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Kolkata on January 11 and 12.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose has said that the party workers will protest not only in Kolkata, but various district headquarters by waving black flags and shouting “Narendra Modi Go Back” slogan.

“On January 11 and 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata. People have risen against the BJP-led central government following its attempts to snatch citizenship from the people based on their religion, Bose said in a statement.

