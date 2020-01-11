Left behind JNU violence: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday blamed the Left parties for the January 5 violence on JNU campus. (File) Devendra Fadnavis on Friday blamed the Left parties for the January 5 violence on JNU campus. (File)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday blamed the Left parties for the January 5 violence on JNU campus. Speaking to mediapersons, he said: “The Delhi Police has the videos of the assaulters. There is strong evidence to show who wanted to turn the university campus into a battlefield to serve their own political interests. It also shows there was a larger motive to defame India. The perpetrators of such mindless violence were clearly working to target the Centre.”

The facts and findings of the police point to role of the Left, he added.

Dismissing the charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the unrest prevailing in the country, Fadnavis said: “This is a false propaganda being spread by the Opposition.”

