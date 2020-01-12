Left-backed students question Mamata’s meeting with Modi, protest at TMCP dharna

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with Left-affiliated students , in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with Left-affiliated students , in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Cutting across political lines what started as a synchronised protest pitch against the Bengal visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, turned into a Left versus Trinamool Congress confrontation, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met him at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Throughout the day, the state capital and its neighbouring areas witnessed several protests against the PM for the BJP-led Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide Nation Register of Citizens (NRC). Supporters affiliated to the Left, Congress, different students’ organisations, including Jadavpur University and Presidency University, started a march towards the Raj Bhavan, but were blocked by the police. The TMC, too, protested in different parts of the state capital.

Traffic came to a standstill at the heart of the city, Esplanade area, where protesters waved black flags and balloons and raised slogans that said ‘Go back Modi’. Even, the Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also protested with black flags.

However, in the evening, the students affiliated to the Left and also from different universities, were protesting near the stage where TMCP had organised its dharna. On hearing about the meeting of the Modi and Banerjee, they tried to break barricades and march towards the Raj Bhawan, but were stopped by police. Then they turned towards the dharna stage where the CM was present and questioned her meeting with the Prime Minister.

They wanted to know why Banerjee met the PM, who, they said, is behind the implementation of the CAA and NRC and “diluted the fight” against it.

“We were heading towards the Raj Bhavan. But we were prevented from doing so by the police near TMCP’s dharna site on nearby Rani Rashmoni Avenue. When the CM arrived, we demanded an explanation from her,” Subho Biswas, a student of Presidency University, claimed.

“We demanded an explanation from Mamata Banerjee about her meeting the prime minister at the Raj Bhavan and sharing the stage at an official programme … There is a secret understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Modi. She has been exposed.

“We will sit on dharna at the Esplanade crossing till the prime minister leaves the city tomorrow,” he said.

Clarifying her stand Banerjee said, “It was constitutional obligation. If PM comes, it is protocol that a minister goes and that is why we have sent Firhad Hakim, a representative of the minority community.”

“This is not Delhi Police. This is Kolkata Police. You do not have to worry. Please maintain peace. Keep yourself calm. Let us all agitate in a democratic way,” Banerjee was seen speaking with folded hands.

Holding a mircrophone on the stage, Banerjee was heard saying to a section of students, “You agitate in your own way on the streets and on campus and let them (TMCP) agitate in their own way.”

(With PTI inputs)

