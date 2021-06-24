LED TV, fridge among lucky draw prizes, Bathinda hospital starts incentive-based vaccination drive

A health team visits this hospital daily to vaccinate. Over 1,300 people have been vaccinated as part of this camp so far. (Representational/PTI)

TO ENCOURAGE more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the Kishori Ram Hospital in Bathinda has announced free gifts, sponsored by donors, as incentives. This hospital has already been providing free treatment to Covid patients till level 2 in coordination with the NGO Noujawan Welfare Society, and is now running a free vaccination camp as well, in coordination with the health department.

“The free gifts scheme was started on June 23 and ten prizes will be given to vaccinated persons chosen via lucky draw on July 4,” said Dr Vittul Gupta from Kishori Ram Hospital.

On June 23, 121 persons got vaccinated at this hospital and all were given coupons as part of the lucky coupon scheme.

Free gifts include a 43 inch smart LED TV as the first prize, sponsored by Ranjit Jewelers. The second prize is a 185 litres refrigerator sponsored by Celebration, a city hotel. The lucky draw will happen via a live session on the Facebook page of Noujawan Welfare Society on July 4. A health team visits this hospital daily to vaccinate. Over 1,300 people have been vaccinated as part of this camp so far.